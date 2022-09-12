Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $173,562.50 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25.

JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $36,835,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

