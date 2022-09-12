State Street Corp Acquires 2,911,384 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.77% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $2,230,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 148,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 191,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

