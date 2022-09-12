Ethic Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

