Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,613 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.33.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

