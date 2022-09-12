Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,074,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,212 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.47% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,048,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

