Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

