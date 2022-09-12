State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $2,016,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXPI opened at $168.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.57.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
