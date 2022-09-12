State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.47% of Xcel Energy worth $2,163,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

