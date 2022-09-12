Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 303,800.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 21,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

