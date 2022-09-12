Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $205.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.