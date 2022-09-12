Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Nomura by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nomura by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Nomura
In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Price Performance
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
