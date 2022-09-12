Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Nomura by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nomura by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nomura

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

About Nomura

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

