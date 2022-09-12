Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $162.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.