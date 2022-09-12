2,735 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 36.0% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

ROST stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.