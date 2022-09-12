Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,260 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

