Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,219.0% in the first quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $81.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.