Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

NYSE CRL opened at $218.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.42. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.00 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

