Personal Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

