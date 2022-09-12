United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $92.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

