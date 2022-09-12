Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 489,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

