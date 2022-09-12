Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 28,766 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $402,080,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

