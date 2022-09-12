Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 300.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.