Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.74 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

