Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 38,165 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MOS opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

