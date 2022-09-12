Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 14,254 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,036,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after purchasing an additional 443,163 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.3% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $89.73 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

