Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 16,735 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $187.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

