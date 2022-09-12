Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $48.16 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile



Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

