Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $55.98 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

