Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

