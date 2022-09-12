Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

