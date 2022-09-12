Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 6.9 %

SE opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.