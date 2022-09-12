Horizon Investments LLC Buys 5,013 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.