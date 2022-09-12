The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,080,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.