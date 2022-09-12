Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

