Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 118,606 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

