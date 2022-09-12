Mairs & Power Inc. Buys New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.