Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 685 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $110.28 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

