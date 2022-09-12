Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JEPI opened at $56.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

