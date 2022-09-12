AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

AGNC stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

