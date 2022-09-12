Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Raised by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $20,913,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 316,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

