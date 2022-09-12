Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 11,226 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

