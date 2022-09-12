Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Criteo worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 940,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Criteo stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
