Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 223,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ribbit LEAP as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Ribbit LEAP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEAP opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
About Ribbit LEAP
Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.
