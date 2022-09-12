Horizon Investments LLC Buys 97 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

NYSE:GWW opened at $572.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

