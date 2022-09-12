Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells $14,002.92 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.