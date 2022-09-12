Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,479 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $18,195.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
KPTI stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.