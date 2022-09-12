Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,479 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $18,195.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 626,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.