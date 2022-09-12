Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 100,000 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Quotient Stock Up 9.4 %
QTNT opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
