Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 100,000 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNTGet Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QTNT opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

