Insider Buying: Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$14,940.00 ($10,447.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in two segments, Residential and Business. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) services to residential, small business, and large business/ enterprise customers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles.

