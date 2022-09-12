Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Acquires 10,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRLGet Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore acquired 10,000 shares of Regis Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,800.00 ($11,048.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

