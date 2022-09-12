Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Acquires 10,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore acquired 10,000 shares of Regis Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,800.00 ($11,048.95).
Regis Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Regis Resources
See Also
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.