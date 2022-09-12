Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

