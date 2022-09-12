Laurent R. Moll Sells 9,125 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $7.55 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $246.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

